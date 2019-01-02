Cathay Pacific says will honour tickets sold after New Year's 'mistake'

HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific Airways on Wednesday (Jan 2) acknowledged that it had made a mistake after customers managed to buy tickets at huge discounts over the New Year period, but said that it would honour the purchases.

Said the Hong Kong carrier in a tweet: "Happy 2019 all, and to those who bought our good - VERY good surprise ‘special’ on New Year’s Day, yes - we made a mistake but we look forward to welcoming you on board with your ticket issued.

"Hope this will make your 2019 ‘special’ too!"

The airline's announcement comes after travellers reported being able to buy business class and first class return tickets from Vietnam to North America for as low as economy class prices.

Travel website Point Me to the Plane uploaded a post on New Year's Eve claiming that first class round-trip tickets were available from US$845, from Vietnam to destinations like San Francisco, New York and Vancouver.

The next day, another travel website The Points Guy reported seeing business class flights from Danang to New York selling for less than US$700 - "cheaper than a coach ticket".



On Wednesday evening, a business class round-trip ticket from Hanoi to New York (via Hong Kong) was listed on the Cathay Pacific website at about US$16,000 for travel in January.

Social media users applauded the airline for honouring the tickets.

"Two rarities: An airline honouring mistakenly discounted tickets and a company owning up to its mistake. Well done!" wrote Twitter user Joseph Knitt.



"I would've been fine if you'd decided to cancel. But honouring these means I will be shifting my business towards flying your airlines regularly," said another Twitter user, Sheesh Mack. "Thank you!"



The airline's mistake comes a few months after the company flagged a data breach affecting up to 9.4 million passengers.

In its October announcement, Cathay Pacific Airways said that personal data including passport numbers, identity card numbers, phone numbers and email addresses had been accessed.

In an update in November last year, the company said it was working with 27 regulators in 15 jurisdictions to investigate the data breach.

