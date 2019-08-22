Widening, lengthening Causeway among ideas to ease gridlock: Malaysian home ministry

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will look into widening and lengthening the Causeway and expanding the checkpoint complex to tackle the heavy congestion at the link between Johor and Singapore.

These suggestions were discussed at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Wednesday (Aug 21), the Home Affairs Ministry said in a press statement on Thursday.

Other recommendations to be considered include building a sheltered walkway for pedestrians.

“The meeting has agreed to form a committee involving several ministers and representatives from the Johor state government to follow up and fine-tune the initiatives raised,” it read.

Home Affairs Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will chair this sub-committee, which will look into the initiatives.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (seated, third from right) chairing a special meeting to discuss solutions to the traffic congestion on the Johor Causeway. (Photo: Bernama)

Wednesday's meeting was the first to be held since the Cabinet decided in June to set up a special committee - chaired by Dr Mahathir - to look into the congestion at the Causeway.

This comes after the Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in April when the prime ministers of both countries acknowledged the importance of alleviating congestion at the Causeway and Second Link.

In its statement, the Malaysia Home Affairs Ministry added that a few immediate initiatives would be considered to solve congestion at both the Causeway and Second Link.



There could be an "extra allocation" of funds for the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at Bukit Chagar, Johor Bahru, and the Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ Complex at the Second Link.

The government will also consider introducing a single agency to manage the country’s borders and checkpoints, including ports, the statement read.

“The meeting has decided that Home Affairs Ministry will be the manager of the Sultan Iskandar and Sultan Abu Bakar complexes,” it read.

