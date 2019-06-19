Johor plans to build sheltered walkway on Causeway for pedestrians

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government plans to build a 1.2km sheltered walkway on the Causeway between the Malaysian state and Woodlands in Singapore, a Johor official said on Tuesday (Jun 18).

The walkway would make it safer, especially during peak hours, for pedestrians who cross the Causeway on foot to avoid the traffic congestion, said State Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri.

“This is at a proposal stage. With the walkway, we can solve this safety issue,” he told reporters after visiting the proposed site for the walkway at the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex.

“We’ve found many bus passengers are encroaching on the routes used by vehicles to beat traffic before continuing their journey by public transport when they reach the other (Singapore) side,” he said.

The walkway will be built on the existing motorcycle lanes on both sides of the Causeway, he said, adding that the project is expected to cost about RM15 million (S$4.9 million).

“Consultants are preparing a detailed proposal for the state government to study and it should be ready in about two or three weeks,” Mr Mohd Solihan said.

An estimated 215,000 people used the Causeway last year to head to Singapore, of which 60 per cent were pedestrians, he said.