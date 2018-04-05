Central Americans stranded in Mexico vow to keep moving north

MATIAS ROMERO, Mexico: Central American migrants stranded on a journey through Mexico because of U.S. President Donald Trump's pressure on the Mexican government say they will struggle on and have not given up hope of reaching the United States.

Hundreds of migrants, many from Honduras, marched through the streets of the southern town of Matias Romero on Tuesday evening to draw attention to their plight near the field where they have been bivouacked since the weekend.

But their prospects of staying in the so-called "caravan" en route to the U.S. border or other parts of Mexico, have dimmed.

Trump has lashed out at the "caravan," organised annually by U.S-based advocacy group Pueblo Sin Fronteras since 2010 seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.

Trump took a hard line on illegal immigration during the 2016 election campaign and is frustrated by the failure of Congress to fund his long-promised border wall. Trump would sign a proclamation on Wednesday ordering the deployment of the National Guard to the border with Mexico, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said.

Mexican officials, meanwhile, have screened people in the "caravan", stalling it and dispersing migrants. The foreign ministry denied putting pressure on the migrants, saying that the caravan was dispersing of its own volition.

Honduran Christian Rosale, 22, had already left the caravan but returned to it on Monday night, fearing his imminent arrest and deportation, he said.

"I didn't have the money to keep going alone," he added.

However, uncertain that the caravan would hold together, Rosale believed he would have to go by himself. "I'm going to get a ticket to Tijuana and I'll go alone. I just don't want to be detained. That's the best way. I won't follow the caravan."

Some migrants may get permits to stay, while others will be sent back to their homelands, the Mexican government says.

During the march there were shouts for the ouster of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, whose disputed re-election victory in a November vote split the country.

International observers criticized the result due to serious concerns over vote-rigging, though Mexico and the Trump administration recognised it a few weeks later. Some migrants in the caravan saw no future for themselves in Honduras.

One of them, Maria Elena Colindres Ortega, an opponent of Hernandez and former member of the Honduran congress who is seeking U.S. political asylum, said the march on Tuesday aimed to show the migrants were not giving up.

"We're marching and moving to prove to (Trump) that we are not afraid," said Colindres Ortega, a mother of seven.

Migration officials on Wednesday continued to register names and issue permits to some migrants that give them 20 days to leave Mexico - a far shorter period than the caravan has taken to reach the U.S. border in previous years, organizers said.

The caravan organizers said that on Sunday about 300 migrants, most of them men, left the group, and headed to the crime-ridden eastern state of Veracruz. There, according to three witnesses, four truckloads of immigration officials gave them 48 hours to disperse.

