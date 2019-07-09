‘Don’t bark like a mad dog’: Chef Wan tells ex-PM Najib after comments on FELDA settlers

Celebrity chef Redzuawan Ismail (left) said that his words have been twisted by former prime minister Najib Razak. (Photos: Chef Wan/Facebook, AFP)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian celebrity chef Redzuawan Ismail on Tuesday (Jul 9) warned former prime minister Najib Razak against jumping to conclusions and “barking at me like a mad dog”, after the veteran politician criticised him over remarks that Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) settlers were lazy.

The two have engaged in a war of words on social media after Redzuawan, better known as Chef Wan, accused FELDA settlers of just waiting for government assistance and “breeding like cats”.

Posting on Instagram on Tuesday, the chef said his comments were sensationalised and twisted to make him look bad.

He noted that not all FELDA settlers are lazy, only a small group. His comments on how the settlers “reproduced like cats” were made in jest, said the chef.

View this post on Instagram

When i was asked by the previous Ministry of Pembangunan dan luar bandar dan juga Pembangunan Usahawan Wanita to motivate and Enpowered many of this Felda settlers mau pun di daerah2 lain yg bukan Felda i was brief by their officers with regards to many social issues faces by orang2 Melayu Felda. " CW please bring up all this issues mereka yang malas, mencuri, menipu duit baja baja, kawin lagi, ambil dadah dan mcm2 lagi before u motivate them and share your life experiences and struggled to be where u are today"? Saya nak tanya Najib jika saya ini manusia yg tak baik dan tidak berjaya di dalam kerjaya saya why sent me to assist him and his ministry?". Menuduh saya Jilat Tun M dan mcm2 lagi to recieved that anugerah padahal Tun M pun tak tahu hari itu yg saya ni akan menerima anugerah tu pun! All that is fitnah keatas saya yang tak berasas. Typical behaviour of manusia yg iri hati dan hasad dengki. Matan dia sanggup list kan apa saya kata, twist them to make others believed apa yg saya cakap covers all Felda people and not segelintir nya. Batu2 api ni then viral them in social media supaya semua orang yang baca akan percaya bulat2 dengan tujuan nak jatuh kan credibility saya sebagai Ikon Felda! Mana yang baca IG saya dari awal akan faham cerita yang sebenarnya. Saya pula di jadi kan mangsa because they are not happy to see me terima anugerah itu. Macam la saya kebuluk sangat nak anugerah itu. Sungguh muka tak tahu malu Najib ni. Kau jahanam kan FELDA sampai Fail dah boleh pulak ada hati nak bersuara lagi? Panggil Isa Samad tu esok jugak saya nak serah kan Anugerah Icon FELDA itu kepada beliau dan Najib! Memang manusia2 yg jahat ini langsung tak takut dosa memfitnah saya yg bukan2. Just disgusting. Lepas tu boleh pulak Solat 5 waktu mengadap Allah. How do all this hippocrite do it?

A post shared by chef wan (@_chefwan58) on

“He (Najib) should shut his mouth … Does he not have anything better to do than … putting me down for something I didn’t say, by twisting my words?” he said.

“If he is a smart and wise man, he should have read between the lines … rather than jumping to conclusions like the rest and barking at me like a mad dog.”

The chef also recounted how he had earlier been engaged by the Ministry of Rural Development and Ministry of Entrepreneur Development under the Barisan Nasional government to give talks and motivate the settlers to be more self-driven.

He was briefed by officials on the social issues faced by the settlers, including how they were lazy, married more than once and took advantage of the government’s fertiliser scheme, he added.

READ: FELDA riddled with debt when Pakatan Harapan took over, says Azmin Ali

On Monday, Chef Wan wrote on instagram that FELDA settlers were just waiting for assistance from the government. He said that some would even sell the fertiliser subsidies given by the government.

“With the extra cash, some get itchy and marry second and third wives, before breeding like cats!” he wrote.

This prompted a stern rebuke from Najib on the same day.

“FELDA Icon (Chef Wan). He said FELDA settlers are lazy and like to marry twice or thrice. After getting married, they reproduce like cats,” the former prime minister said.

“Never mind, he will apologise later, saying he had been once again possessed by the devil.” 

Chef Wan has since edited his initial post and his comments on the settlers “breeding like cats” are said to have been removed.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Najib posted a screenshot of what he said was Chef Wan’s original Instagram post. “If he's not wrong, why has he edited his Instagram post?” he said.

This is not the first time the two have disagreed publicly.

In January, Chef Wan apologised to Najib, after a tirade against the former prime minister on the troubles faced by the FELDA. The chef had threatened to slap Najib over FELDA’s failings, resulting in some social media users threatening to boycott him.

Source: CNA/aw

