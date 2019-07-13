Chemical leak at Johor electronics factory

MUAR, Johor: A chemical leak was detected at an electronics factory in the Malaysian state of Johor on Saturday (Jul 13).

Tangkak Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Rafiah Aziz said three out of four 220L barrels containing sodium fluoride at the factory in the town of Muar were found to be leaking.

Rafiah said eight firefighters were deployed to the scene in Tanjung Agas after the station received an emergency call at about 10.50am.

“The initial action was taken by the Emergency Response Team (ERT) at the premises by using soda ash to absorb the chemical.

“From the information received by the management of the premises, the leak is believed to have occurred as the sodium fluoride could have been mixed with other chemicals,” she said.

Rafiah added that it was believed that the volume of the chemical spill was less than a litre and that the fire and rescue department had taken steps to prevent it from spreading.

The cleaning process, which began at 2.30pm, was later assisted by private parties appointed by the management of the premises.