Child rescued after being trapped in washing machine at Johor Bahru laundromat

JOHOR BAHRU: A nine-year-old girl was rescued after getting herself trapped in a washing machine at a self-service laundromat in Taman Larkin Perdana on Saturday (May 25) afternoon.

An official from the Larkin fire and rescue department, Mohd Kamil Zulkifli, said the authorities received a call for assistance at about 4.30pm and an eight-member team was deployed to the venue.

"The incident is believed to have happened as the child was playing with her friends at the shop," he said.

"The victim entered the washing machine on her own before her friends closed the door on her," he added.

Mohd Kamil said a customer found the girl as they were about to use a machine and alerted the authorities.



"Officials got her out of the machine in three minutes, using a rescue tool to cut the lock that secured the machine door. The child was not injured," he said, adding that the traumatised child ran home immediately after she was rescued.

