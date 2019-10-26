Chilean President Pinera calls for cabinet reshuffle amid Chile protests

Asia

Chilean President Pinera calls for cabinet reshuffle amid Chile protests

FILE PHOTO: Chile&apos;s President Sebastian Pinera sits before addressing the 74th session of the
FILE PHOTO: Chile's President Sebastian Pinera sits before addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bookmark

SANTIAGO: Chilean President Sebastian Pinera called for a major cabinet reshuffle on Saturday (Oct 26) in a bid to quell a week of mass protests against inequality that have rocked the South American nation.

His announcement follows a massive but peaceful rally late Friday that saw one million Chileans take to the streets to call for reforms to the country´s economic model.

"I have put all my ministers on notice in order to restructure a new cabinet to confront these new demands," Pinera told reporters from the La Moneda presidential palace.

Source: Reuters/nh

Tagged Topics

Bookmark