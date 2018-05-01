China, Dominican Republic to establish diplomatic ties - China's top diplomat
China and the Dominican Republic have signed an agreement to establish diplomatic ties, the Chinese government's top diplomat, Wang Yi, said at a news briefing on Tuesday.
BEIJING: China and the Dominican Republic have signed an agreement to establish diplomatic ties, the Chinese government's top diplomat, Wang Yi, said at a news briefing on Tuesday.
The Dominican Republic has been a diplomatic ally of Taiwan.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Tony Munroe; Writing by Josephine Mason)