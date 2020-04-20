China reports 12 new coronavirus cases, 8 imported

SHANGHAI: China reported 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday (Apr 19), down from 16 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country's health authority said on Monday.

Of the total, eight were imported, down from nine on the previous day, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were four cases of local infection, including three in the northeastern border province of Heilongjiang and one in Inner Mongolia.

China also reported 49 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on the mainland on Sunday, compared with 44 a day earlier.

Mainland China now has an accumulated total of 82,747 cases and 4,632 deaths as of Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The northeastern province of Heilongjiang has seen a rise in infected travellers arriving from Russia in recent weeks, and is now battling to contain a flare-up in local cases.

To help contain the outbreak, the Heilongjiang government is cautioning against family gatherings, cross infections at hospitals, and slow reporting in epidemic investigations, it said on the provincial government's website.

"The biggest political task at present is to stop the rebound and spread of the epidemic," Wang Yongkang, vice governor of Heilongjiang, was quoted as saying on Friday.

Elsewhere in mainland China, all areas in central Hubei province including Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak in China, are now considered low risk.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram