China reports 4 new coronavirus cases, up from 3 a day earlier

SHANGHAI: China reported 4 new coronavirus cases for May 14, up from 3 cases a day earlier, the country's health commission said.

All of the new cases were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday (May 15).

The number of new asymptomatic cases fell slightly to 11 from 12 a day earlier.

The total number of cases now stands at 82,933 while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633.



