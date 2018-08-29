China agriculture ministry says can't rule out new African swine fever outbreaks

BEIJING: China's agriculture ministry said it cannot rule out the possibility of new African swine fever (ASF) outbreaks in the country, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday (Aug 29).

The risk of African swine fever transmission from neighboring countries remains large, it said.

It is not clear how widely the disease has spread, and there is much uncertainty on how the situation will develop, the ministry said in the statement.

China has reported four outbreaks of the highly contagious disease in four provinces in less than a month.

Beijing has asked local authorities to suspend transporting live hogs from high risk areas for ASF and strengthen their monitoring of live hog transportation, the statement said.

