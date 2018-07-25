China allocates emergency funds to help farmers combat typhoon and flooding

China has allocated a special fund to help farmers deal with the impact of recent typhoon and flooding, according to a notice published on Wednesday on the Ministry of Finance website.

The ministry has given 1 billion yuan (US$147.8 million) to local governments in the regions hit by the natural disasters, to help farmers repair irrigation facilities, and buy fertilizer and seeds, among other production materials, according to the notice.

The funds were put in place to minimize impact from the disasters and secure social stability in areas affected, the notice said.

The notice came as heavy rain and thunderstorms in recent weeks have flooded major rivers, blocked railways, and forced thousands of residents to evacuate.

(US$1 = 6.7648 Chinese yuan)

