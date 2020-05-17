China's ambassador to Israel found dead in Tel Aviv home: Police

JERUSALEM: China's ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday (May 17), an Israeli police spokesman said.

He did not comment on the cause of death of ambassador Du Wei, who was 57 years old and became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassy's website.

"As part of the regular procedure, police units are at the scene," the spokesman said.

People and Israeli police are seen at the door of China's ambassador to Israel, Du Wei's home in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 17, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Nir Elias)

Israel's Channel 12 TV, quoting unidentified emergency medical officials, said initial indications were that Du died in his sleep of natural causes.

