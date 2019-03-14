China and US to push back Trump-Xi summit to at least April: Bloomberg

BEIJING: A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve the ongoing trade war won't take place this month and is more likely to occur in April at the earliest, Bloomberg reported on Thursday (Mar 14) citing unnamed sources.

Negotiatiors from both countries have been working towards a deal to resolve the trade dispute.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Xi and Trump could reach a formal trade deal at a summit around Mar 27, but Trump said on Wednesday he was in no rush to complete a deal.

