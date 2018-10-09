China bans pig imports from Japan, Belgium over African swine fever

China has banned imports of pigs, wild boars and products from Japan and Belgium following outbreaks of African swine fever in the two countries, Chinese customs said on Tuesday.

China also ordered the return or destruction of products shipped from the two countries, customs said.

On Monday, China banned imports of pigs, wild boars and products from Bulgaria following an outbreak of African swine fever in the European country.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Richard Pullin)