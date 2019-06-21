China bans pig imports from Laos due to African Swine fever

BEIJING: China said on Friday (Jun 21) it has banned direct and indirect imports of pigs, wild boars and related products from Laos due to the first African swine fever (ASF) outbreaks reported by the country on June 20.

In a statement, the General Administration of customs said, "Illegally imported pigs, wild boars and their products from Laos intercepted by the frontier defense departments shall be destroyed under the supervision of the customs."

As ASF sweeps across Asia, Laos confirmed its first outbreaks of the disease - which is fatal to pigs but does not harm humans - in the southern province of Saravane, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health said on Thursday.

