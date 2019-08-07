China bans pig imports from Slovakia due to African swine fever

BEIJING: China has banned imports of pigs, wild boars and related products from Slovakia to prevent the spread of African swine fever from the European country, China's customs said on Wednesday.

China, the world's largest pig producer, is also battling the highly contagious disease, which has been detected every province and region on its mainland, as well as on Hainan island and Hong Kong, since it was first detected in August 2018.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Tom Daly; editing by Christian Schmollinger)