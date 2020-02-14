Beijing sets 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals amid COVID-19 outbreak: Reports

BEIJING: The Chinese capital Beijing is imposing a 14-day self-quarantine on all those returning to the city, and will punish those who refuse to quarantine themselves or follow official rules on containing a new coronavirus, city authorities said on Friday (Feb 14).

Chinese authorities have been struggling to contain the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed nearly 1,400 people in China.

The state-backed Beijing Daily newspaper cited a notice from Beijing's virus prevention working group reading: "From now on, all those who have returned to Beijing should stay at home or submit to group observation for 14 days after arriving. Those who refuse to accept home or centralised observation and other prevention and control measures will be held accountable under law."

Anyone returning to Beijing will be required to submit travel plans to their community in advance, the notice said.



There was no specific mention of foreign visitors arriving from outside China, and how or whether the restrictions would apply to them.



President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China will be able to minimise the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and will maintain the development momentum of its economy.



Hong Kong on Sunday announced that it began enforcing a mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone arriving from mainland China.



China has reported more than 60,000 confirmed cases since the outbreak began in December.



More than 50 countries or territories have imposed travel restrictions and tightened visa requirements to contain the spread of COVID-19.



