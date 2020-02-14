China’s Beijing sets 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals: Media
BEIJING: All people returning to the Chinese capital Beijing should quarantine themselves for 14 days to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the official Beijing Daily said on Friday (Feb 14).
Those who refuse to quarantine themselves or follow the official rules on virus containment will be punished, the newspaper said.
