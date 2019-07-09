China calls on US to withdraw arms sale to Taiwan

Chinese and US flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, Apr 27, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee)

BEIJING: China's foreign ministry called on the United States on Tuesday (Jul 9) to withdraw a potential US$2.2 billion arms sales to Taiwan, saying it strongly opposes the action.

The US State Department approved the possible sale to Taiwan of M1A2T Abrams tanks, Stinger missiles and related equipment on Monday.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Source: Reuters/aa

