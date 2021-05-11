China 2020 census shows slowest population growth since one-child policy

BEIJING: China's population growth in the decade to 2020 slumped to the least since a one-child policy was introduced in the late 1970s, adding pressure on Beijing to boost incentives to couples to have more children and avert an irreversible decline.

The population of mainland China increased 5.38 per cent to 1.41 billion, according to the results of the country's official 2020 census published on Tuesday (May 11).

That compared with an increase of 5.84 per cent to 1.34 billion in the 2010 census.

The number also meant China narrowly missed a target it set in 2016 to boost its population to about 1.42 billion by 2020.

Ning Jizhe, an official from the National Bureau of Statistics, said "the data showed that the population of China maintained a mild growth momentum in the past decade".

The result comes amid fears that an ageing population and a slowing birth rate pose a looming demographic crisis for the country.

China conducts a census every ten years to determine population growth, movement patterns and other trends. The sensitive data plays a major role in government policy planning.

The 2020 survey was completed in December with the help of more than 7 million volunteers who surveyed residents door-to-door.

Beijing changed family planning rules in 2016 to allow families to have two children as fears grew about China's fast-ageing population and shrinking workforce.

But there has been growing concern that the policy change is yet to produce the expected baby boom to help offset the country's ageing population.

This is partly due to falling marriage rates in recent years, couples struggling with the high cost of raising children in major cities, as well as women naturally delaying or avoiding childbirth due to their growing empowerment.

China recorded its slowest birth rate since 1949 for the year 2019, at 10.48 per 1,000 people.

And preliminary data published in February suggested the birth rate was also down significantly in 2020, although the number of actual births has not yet been announced.

In recent months, China's state media has been increasingly bleak on the outlook, saying the population may start to shrink in the next few years.

The United Nations predicts the number of people living in mainland China will peak in 2030 before declining.

But in late April, the Financial Times newspaper said the population actually fell in 2020 from a year earlier, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

The National Bureau of Statistics retorted with a one-line statement insisting the population grew last year, but stopped short of saying from which year it had grown.