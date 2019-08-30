China CO2 emission targets at risk from US trade war: Official

BEIJING: China's greenhouse gas emission targets are at risk as a result of the trade war with the United States, which has put the country's coal-reliant economy under pressure, a senior climate official said on Friday (Aug 30).

Li Gao, head of the climate change office at the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, was briefing reporters ahead of a United Nations climate summit in New York next month.

The world's biggest producer of climate-warming greenhouse gases has pledged to bring its emissions to a peak by around 2030 as part of the global effort to curb rising temperatures.

