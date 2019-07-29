China condemns Hong Kong violence, reiterates support for Lam, police
BEIJING: China's central government on Monday (Jul 29) reiterated its support for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, as well as the city's police, and called on Hong Kong people to oppose violence following another weekend of clashes between protesters and police.
Hong Kong has been rocked by protests over the past two months against a proposed Bill that would allow people to be extradited from the city to stand trial in Communist Party-controlled courts in mainland China.
READ: Address protest grievances, AmCham tells Hong Kong leaders
READ: Tear gas, rubber bullets fired at Hong Kong protesters near Beijing's office
China's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council said at a media briefing in Beijing that Hong Kong's government and society needed to come up with more effective ways to help young people address concerns over housing, employment and other issues.
Yang Guang, spokesman for the State Council, said that attempts by what he called irresponsible figures in the West to stoke turbulence in Hong Kong and contain China's development will fail.