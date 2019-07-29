China condemns Hong Kong violence, reiterates support for Lam, police

Hong Kong riot police fired volleys of tear gas at protesters. (Photo: AFP)
BEIJING: China's central government on Monday (Jul 29) reiterated its support for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, as well as the city's police, and called on Hong Kong people to oppose violence following another weekend of clashes between protesters and police.

Hong Kong has been rocked by protests over the past two months against a proposed Bill that would allow people to be extradited from the city to stand trial in Communist Party-controlled courts in mainland China.

Police fire tear gas on protesters taking part in a demonstration against what activists say is police violence in Hong Kong, Jul 28, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

China's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council said at a media briefing in Beijing that Hong Kong's government and society needed to come up with more effective ways to help young people address concerns over housing, employment and other issues.

Yang Guang, spokesman for the State Council, said that attempts by what he called irresponsible figures in the West to stoke turbulence in Hong Kong and contain China's development will fail.


Source: Reuters/zl

