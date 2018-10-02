China condemns US for South China Sea freedom of navigation operation

BEIJING: China expressed anger on Tuesday (Oct 2) after a United States Navy destroyer sailed near islands claimed by China in the disputed South China Sea, saying it was resolutely opposed to an operation that it called a threat to its sovereignty.

China's Defence Ministry said a Chinese naval ship had been sent to warn the US vessel to leave.

The Foreign Ministry in Beijing said in a separate statement it strongly urged the United States to stop such "provocative" actions.

