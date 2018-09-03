China confirms African swine fever case in Wuxi City, Jiangsu province

HONG KONG: A new case of African swine fever has been confirmed in Wuxi in eastern China's Jiangsu province, China's agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The latest outbreak killed nine pigs and infected another 12 on a farm with 97 pigs, the ministry said.

Earlier in the day the ministry said that two African swine fever cases had been reported in Anhui province and that 2,310 hogs had been culled as of Sept 2.

(Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by David Goodman)