China confirms new African swine fever outbreak in Fujian province

BEIJING: China on Thursday said it had confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in Fujian province, as the highly contagious disease spreads through the world's largest hog herd.

The outbreak in Sanming city in Fujian killed 27 animals on a farm of 11,950 pigs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement on its website.

China has already reported more than 90 cases of the incurable disease since it was first detected in the country in early August.

The disease is deadly for pigs but does not harm humans.

