China confirms new African swine fever outbreak in Hubei province

BEIJING: China's agricultural ministry said on Thursday it had confirmed a new African swine fever outbreak near the city of Huangguang in the central province of Hubei.

The outbreak occurred on a farm of 636 pigs in Xishui county, it said, adding that 13 had already died and a further 24 were sick.

China, the world's top pork producer, has reported more than 60 cases of the fatal disease in 17 provinces.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)