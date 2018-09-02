China confirms sixth African swine fever outbreak in the country

BEIJING: China's Ministry of Agriculture said on Sunday that 134 hogs had died from African swine fever in Xuancheng city of eastern Anhui province, bringing the total number of outbreaks in China over the past month to six.

Xuancheng city is around 70 km (45 miles) southeast of Wuhu city, where another African swine fever case in Anhui was reported last week.

Live hogs and animals that can be easily infected and products from them are banned from being transported into and outside the infected area, the ministry said.

