China reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, lowest number in six weeks

Asia

China reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, lowest number in six weeks

Passengers wearing masks are seen arrival at the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai
Passengers wearing masks are seen arriving at the Shanghai railway station on Feb 27, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BEIJING: China reported 125 new virus cases on Tuesday (Mar 3), marking the lowest number of new daily infections in six weeks.

There were also 31 more deaths, the National Health Commission reported - all in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, raising the nationwide toll to 2,943.

READ: COVID-19: US death toll rises as China cases fall

READ: COVID-19 spreading fast outside China, airports to increase screenings

The disease first emerged in December in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, before spreading to more than 60 countries.

The number of cases in China has been generally declining after significant quarantine efforts, although the 11 new infections reported on Tuesday outside Hubei was the highest for five days.

In total, more than 80,000 people have been infected by the new coronavirus in mainland China.

Worldwide, more than 3,100 people have died of the illness.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the novel coronavirus and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: AFP

Tagged Topics

Bookmark