China reports 27 new virus deaths, fall in new cases

BEIJING: China on Sunday (Mar 8) reported 27 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,097.

There were 44 new cases of the infection, most in the virus epicentre of Hubei province, according to the National Health Commission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in China to 80,695.



Only three cases, all imported from abroad, were reported outside of Hubei, in Beijing and the northwest province of Gansu.



New infections reported from Hubei have been on a downward trend for several weeks and at 41, the number of new cases is the lowest since quarantine measures were imposed on the province in late January.

A senior government official hinted on Friday that China may soon lift the lockdown on the province imposed in late January, which has effectively restricted the movement of some 56 million people in Hubei.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Nationwide new infections have also been on a downward trend, but confirmed imported cases have prompted fears in recent days that infections could swell as people get infected overseas.

The number of coronavirus cases has risen worldwide to more than 100,000, with 3,500 dead across 95 nations and territories.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram