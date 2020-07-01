China reports 3 new coronavirus cases on Jun 30 vs 19 a day earlier
BEIJING: China on Wednesday (Jul 1) reported three new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Jun 30, down from 19 a day earlier, the health authority said.
All the new infections were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The capital city reported seven new infections for Jun 29. There were no new deaths.
Mainland China also reported three new asymptomatic patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 but showed no clinical symptoms such as a fever, down from four a day earlier.
As of Jun 30, mainland China had a total of 83,534 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.
China's death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,634.
