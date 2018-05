BEIJING: China's top climate change envoy on Wednesday said China could meet its pledge to cap its carbon emissions by around 2030 ahead of schedule.

Xie Zhenhua, who was China's chief negotiator on the Paris climate agreement in late 2015, made the comments at a seminar on global climate governance and the Sino-American climate relationship in Beijing.

