China joins WHO's global COVID-19 vaccine facility COVAX

BEIJING: China said on Friday (Oct 9) it has formally joined the global COVID-19 vaccine facility known as COVAX, becoming the biggest economy to back the initiative to date.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement that China has ample COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capabilities and will prioritise supplying developing countries when vaccines are ready.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The COVAX facility, led by the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2021.

"This is an important step China has taken to uphold the concept of a shared community of health for all," said Hua.

China will continue to focus on ensuring that developing countries have "equal access to appropriate, safe and effective vaccines", she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All vaccines developed and deployed by China will be made into a global public good, the statement said.

China also pledged to strengthen vaccine cooperation with relevant countries through the COVAX network.



Advertisement

"China will continue to work together with COVAX partners and contribute its share to the global fight against the pandemic to safeguard all human beings' safety and health," said Hua.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

