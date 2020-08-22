China reports 22 coronavirus cases, 6th day without local transmission

A delivery driver sorts parcels as he sits in the trunk of his electric tricycle in Beijing
A delivery driver sorts parcels as he sits in the trunk of his electric tricycle following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING: China reported 22 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for Aug 21, same as a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday (Aug 22).

All 22 new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, marking the sixth straight day with no new locally transmitted infections.

China reported 34 new asymptomatic patients, up from 23 a day earlier.

As of Friday, mainland China had 84,939 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Source: Reuters/ac

