Mainland China reports 25 new coronavirus cases on Aug 11

BEIJING: China reported 25 new coronavirus cases in the mainland on Tuesday, compared with 44 cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Wednesday (Aug 12).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 16 of the new infections were imported cases, and the remaining nine were locally transmitted infections reported from the Xinjiang region. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 20 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 17 a day earlier.

As of Aug 11, mainland China had a total of 84,737 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

