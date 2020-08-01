China reports 45 new COVID-19 cases for Jul 31

SHANGHAI: China reported 45 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for Jul 31, down sharply from 127 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday (Aug 1).

Of the new infections, 31 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. Eight were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, and the remaining six were imported cases.

China reported 23 new asymptomatic cases, up from 11 a day earlier.

As of the end of Friday, mainland China had 84,337 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

