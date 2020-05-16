China reports eight new COVID-19 cases, up from four a day earlier

BEIJING: China reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases for May 15, up from four the previous day, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Saturday (May 16).

Six of the eight confirmed cases are imported infections, while two are locally transmitted in northeastern Jilin province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus rose to 13 from 11, the NHC said.

The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stands at 82,941 and the death toll at 4,633.

In Wuhan, the Chinese city where the COVID-19 pandemic began, authorities are ramping up a massive testing campaign, after confirming last weekend its first cluster of new infections since it was released from virtual lock down on Apr 8.

The new cases - all of them people who had previously shown no symptoms of the disease - spurred Wuhan authorities to launch a citywide search for asymptomatic carriers of the virus, aiming to gauge the level of COVID-19 risk.



