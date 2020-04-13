China reports largest number of daily COVID-19 cases in more than 5 weeks

BEIJING: Mainland China reported 108 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Apr 12), up from 99 a day earlier.

It marks the largest number of daily infections in more than five weeks in mainland China amid continued rise in patients entering the country from overseas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday that the mainland reported 98 new imported cases, a record high and up from 97 a day earlier, and another 61 new asymptomatic patients.

Hubei province reported two deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday.

Total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 82,160, while the death toll rose by two to 3,341.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram