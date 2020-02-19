China's COVID-19 death toll surges to 2,000

BEIJING: The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 2,000 on Wednesday (Feb 19) after 132 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicentre of the outbreak.



In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,693 new cases of people infected with the virus.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This brings the total number of cases in mainland China past 74,000.



Most of the cases are in Hubei, where the virus first emerged in December before spiralling into a nationwide epidemic.

The number of deaths in the province rose by 132 to 1,921 as of Tuesday.

Wednesday's jump in the death toll was an increase on Tuesday's figures, although the number of new cases reported in Hubei were the lowest for a week.



A study released by Chinese officials claimed most patients have mild cases of the illness.





People wear protective face masks as they arrive at a market in Beijing on Feb 17, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Greg Baker)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outside of hardest-hit Hubei, which has been effectively locked down to try to contain the virus, the number of new cases has been slowing and China's national health authority has said this is a sign the outbreak is under control.



President Xi Jinping, in a phone call with the British prime minister, said China's measures were achieving "visible progress", according to state media Tuesday.



However, the World Health Organization has cautioned that it was too early to tell if the decline would continue.



On Tuesday the director of a hospital in the central Hubei city of Wuhan became the seventh medical worker to succumb to the COVID-19 illness.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram