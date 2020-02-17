China coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,700; decline in new cases outside Hubei

BEIJING: The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,700 on Monday (Feb 17) after 100 more people died in hard-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

At least 70,400 people have now been infected nationwide.



In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,933 new cases. The increase from Sunday's number ends a three-day consecutive decline in new cases.



The Hubei health commission said the total number of cases in the province had reached 58,182 by the end of Sunday, with 1,696 deaths.

The number of new cases in the province had been declining since a large spike last week when officials changed their criteria for counting cases to include people diagnosed through lung imaging.



Monday's figures were around 100 higher than those on Sunday but still sharply down on those from Friday and Saturday.



Nearly 90 per cent of the new cases were in the provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated.



Wuhan has accounted for 71 per cent of the province's total cases and 77 per cent of deaths.

Hubei has been accused of failing to tackle the outbreak early enough, allowing it to spread. The Communist Party bosses of both the province and the city have been dismissed.

Hubei announced tough new measures to try to curb the epidemic on Sunday, ordering its cities to block roads to all private vehicles and telling villages and urban residential districts to strictly control the movement of people.



Outside of hardest-hit Hubei, the number of new cases has been declining and a spokesman for China's national health authority said on Sunday that the slowing figures were a sign the outbreak was being controlled.

However, World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned it is "impossible to predict which direction this epidemic will take".

International experts have arrived in Beijing and begun meeting with their Chinese counterparts over the epidemic, Tedros said on Twitter.



