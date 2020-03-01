COVID-19: China reports 35 more deaths, 573 new cases

BEIJING: China on Sunday (Mar 1) reported 35 more deaths from the new coronavirus, taking the toll in the country to 2,870.

The number is lower than the 47 fatalities reported by Chinese authorities on Saturday.

The National Health Commission also reported 573 new infections, bringing the total number of cases in mainland China to 79,824.

While still in the hundreds, the figure for new infections is far lower than the huge, daily increase in cases China was recording in January and February.

All but one of the 35 deaths were in Hubei province, whose capital Wuhan is the epicentre of the outbreak.



In the US, a Washington state man in his 50s with underlying health issues became the country's first fatality from the coronavirus, officials said on Saturday, as the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat the spread of the global outbreak.

South Korea reported 376 more coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing its total to 3,526.

The new coronavirus, which has killed nearly 3,000 people and infected more than 86,000 in dozens of countries, is believed to have first emerged late last year in a Wuhan market that sold wild animals.



