China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases versus 12 a day earlier

Asia

China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases versus 12 a day earlier

People wearing face masks arrive at Yiwu Railway Station
People wearing face masks arrive at Yiwu Railway Station, following the COVID-19 outbreak in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China, Sep 16, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song)

Bookmark

SHANGHAI: China reported six new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Sep 21), down from 12 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.

It also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases, also down from 25 reported a day earlier, though China does not classify these symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed infections for China now stands at 85,297, while the total death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/dv

Tagged Topics

Bookmark