China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases versus 12 a day earlier

SHANGHAI: China reported six new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Sep 21), down from 12 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases, also down from 25 reported a day earlier, though China does not classify these symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed infections for China now stands at 85,297, while the total death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement