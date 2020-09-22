China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases versus 12 a day earlier
SHANGHAI: China reported six new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Sep 21), down from 12 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.
It also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases, also down from 25 reported a day earlier, though China does not classify these symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The total number of confirmed infections for China now stands at 85,297, while the total death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram