China reports seven new COVID-19 cases, vs one a day earlier

SHANGHAI: China reported seven new confirmed coronavirus cases on May 12, up from one a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Wednesday (May 13).

Six of the new cases were local infections in the northeastern province of Jilin. The one imported case was in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.

China also confirmed eight new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 12, compared to 15 the day before.

