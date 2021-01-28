China reports 54 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported 54 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on Wednesday (Jan 27), down from 75 cases reported a day earlier, the national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 41 of the new cases were locally transmitted infections compared with 55 a day earlier. The number of asymptomatic infections, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 cases, fell to 28 from 61 a day earlier.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China now stands at 89,326, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

