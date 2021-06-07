China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases in mainland on Jun 6

Asia

China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases in mainland on Jun 6

People wearing face masks use their cellphones at a subway station following the coronavirus diseas
People wearing face masks use their cellphones at a subway station following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China on Jan 25, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song) 

Bookmark

SHANGHAI: China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for Jun 6, down from 30 cases a day earlier, the health authority said in a statement on Monday (Jun 7). 

Of the new cases, five were local transmissions from the southern Guangdong province, the National Health Commission said.

READ: China's Guangzhou city imposes more COVID-19 measures

China also reported 21 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 18 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

As of Jun 6, China had a total of 91,267 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ad

Tagged Topics

Bookmark