China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases in mainland on Jun 6

SHANGHAI: China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for Jun 6, down from 30 cases a day earlier, the health authority said in a statement on Monday (Jun 7).

Of the new cases, five were local transmissions from the southern Guangdong province, the National Health Commission said.

China also reported 21 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 18 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

As of Jun 6, China had a total of 91,267 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.

