China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases in mainland on Jun 6
SHANGHAI: China reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for Jun 6, down from 30 cases a day earlier, the health authority said in a statement on Monday (Jun 7).
Of the new cases, five were local transmissions from the southern Guangdong province, the National Health Commission said.
READ: China's Guangzhou city imposes more COVID-19 measures
China also reported 21 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 18 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.
As of Jun 6, China had a total of 91,267 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram