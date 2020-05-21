China reports two new COVID-19 cases vs five a day earlier

BEIJING: China recorded two new coronavirus cases for May 20, down from five a day earlier, the National Health Commission (NHC) reported on Thursday (May 21).

One of the new cases was a local transmission, in Shanghai, and one was an imported case involving a traveller from overseas, the commission said in a statement. China also reported one imported case the previous day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NHC reported 31 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, up from 16 a day earlier.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in China to date now stands at 82,967. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement