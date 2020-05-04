China reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: Tourists visit the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China on the first day of the five-day Labour Day holiday following the COVID-19 outbreak, on the outskirts of Beijing on May 1, 2020. (Reuters/Thomas Peter)

BEIJING: China reported three new coronavirus cases for May 3, up from two the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Monday (May 4).

All of the new cases were imported, the National Health Commission said.

The commission also reported 13 new asymptomatic cases for May 3, an increase of one from the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases in China has reached 82,880. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,633.

Source: Reuters/lk

