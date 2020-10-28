China reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, highest in 2 months

SHANGHAI: China reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Oct 27, the highest daily count in more than two months due to a rise in infections in the northwestern Xinjiang region, the country's health authority said on Wednesday (Oct 28).

Of the new cases, 22 of them were locally transmitted infections in Xinjiang following an apparent mass infection in Kashgar.

The region's health authority also reported 19 new asymptomatic infections, half of the total number of symptomless infections reported in mainland China for Oct 27.

The daily toll marks the highest since 44 confirmed infections were reported on Aug 10, although it remains far off the peaks in February at the height of the outbreak in China that forced the country into a virtual standstill.

Kashgar health officials said the COVID-19 testing drive for the 4.75 million people in the area was completed as of Tuesday afternoon and a total of 183 people were confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus. The cases are linked to a garment factory, though it's not yet clear how the infections began.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in China now stands at 85,868, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

