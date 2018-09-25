China denies Hong Kong port visit for US navy ship: Report

BEIJING: China has denied a request for a United States warship to visit Hong Kong next month, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday (Sep 25), amid rising tension between Beijing and Washington over trade and a US decision to sanction the Asian nation's military.

Citing unnamed US military officials, the paper said the amphibious assault ship Wasp had been due to make a port call in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong.

Advertisement

The US consulate in the former British colony did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang did not directly answer a question on whether China had denied the request.

"For requests for US military ships to visit Hong Kong, China has always carried out approvals case by case, in accordance with the principle of sovereignty and the detailed situation," he told reporters, without elaborating.

In 2016, at a time of heightened tension over its territorial claims in the disputed South China Sea, China denied a request for a US carrier strike group led by the John C Stennis to visit Hong Kong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Saturday, China summoned the US ambassador in Beijing and postponed joint military talks in protest against a US decision to sanction a Chinese military agency and its director for buying Russian fighter jets and a surface-to-air missile system.

China and the United States are also embroiled in an increasingly bitter trade war.

